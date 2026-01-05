Monday, January 05, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP govt grants 3-year one-time age relaxation for 32,679 police posts

UP govt grants 3-year one-time age relaxation for 32,679 police posts

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Relaxation of Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a one-time relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for the upcoming police recruitment drive, offering major relief to aspirants preparing for constable-level posts.

The age relaxation will apply to all categories of candidates for the proposed 2025 direct recruitment to the police force, following the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official government statement issued here said.

The decision is expected to benefit aspirants who missed earlier recruitment opportunities due to age limits, especially after delays caused by the pandemic period, officials said.

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Relaxation of Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992, it added.

 

The relaxation will cover recruitment to 32,679 posts, including constable (civil police) for men and women, PAC and armed police constables, special security force constables, women battalion constables, mounted police constables and jail warders of both genders, the statement said.

The age relaxation has been granted in continuation of the recruitment notification issued on December 31, last year, and will be applicable as a one-time measure to candidates who were otherwise becoming ineligible due to age restrictions, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had announced the recruitment drive for 32,679 constable-level and equivalent posts on December 31.

The online application process began the same day and will continue till January 30, 2026, with candidates required to complete a one-time registration (OTR) before applying, it said.

The board had said the recruitment was part of the 2025 direct recruitment process and follows the completion of appointments to over 60,000 constable posts earlier in 2025.

Detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedures and examination schedules were made available on the board's official website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

