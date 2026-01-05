Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Jail is my life now, relieved for those granted bail,' says Umar Khalid

'Jail is my life now, relieved for those granted bail,' says Umar Khalid

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured

Umar Khalid

According to the Court, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Umar Khalid said he was happy and relieved for others who got bail, even as he said that jail is his life now, his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri quoted him as saying.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, the top court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

"'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" Banojyotsna posted on X.

 

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Also Read

Umar Khalid

'Unfortunate': Umar Khalid's father as SC denies bail in Delhi riots case

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

BJP asks Congress to apologise after SC denies bail to Umar, Sharjeel

Umar Khalid

Why SC denied bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case

Umar Khalid

SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam: A look at case timeline

Surya Kant

SC signs MoU with Bhutan apex court for exchange of law clerks: CJI

According to the Court, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan

Op Sindoor showed India's resolve, armed forces made nation proud: V-P

Doctors, prescriptions

OPD services disrupted in Odisha as doctors begin 2-hour daily work boycott

Derek O'Brien

'Anti-federal': Derek O'Brien asks ICSE-ISC school principals to oppose NEP

Lok Adalat 2026 challans

Lok Adalat 2026 on January 10: Know registration link, process, and more

lalu yadav, former bihar cm, rjd leader

Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in IRCTC scam case

Topics : Umar Khalid Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateSamsung 130 inch Micro RGB TVUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon