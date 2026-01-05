Monday, January 05, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Will move court against inhumane SIR of voter rolls in Bengal: CM Mamata

Will move court against inhumane SIR of voter rolls in Bengal: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness linked to the exercise had led to deaths and hospitalisations of several people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sagar Island (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would move court against what she described as the "inhumane" conduct of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, she alleged that fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness linked to the exercise had led to deaths and hospitalisations of several people.

"We are moving court tomorrow against the inhumane treatment and the death of so many people due to the SIR," she said.

"If allowed, I will also move the Supreme Court and plead as a common person against this inhumane exercise. I am also a trained lawyer," she said.

 

Banerjee alleged that names were being "arbitrarily struck off" the voter rolls without valid reasons, turning a routine administrative process into a source of fear ahead of the assembly elections.

She claimed that terminally ill people and elderly citizens were being forced to stand in long queues to prove they were legitimate voters.

"How would BJP leaders feel if someone made their old parents stand in line to prove their identity," she asked.

"Since the SIR began, so many people have died due to fear, and several others are in hospital," she claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Election Commission of India West Bengal Election Comission

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

