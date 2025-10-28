After the Spike: A bold argument for rethinking the demographic doom theory

After the Spike

By Dean Spears & Michael Geruso

Published by Penguin Random House

307 pages ₹620

There are five reasons this book on population theory, practice and philosophy should be widely read. First, it is suffused with an uncommon sentiment these days —“goodness” — worn on its sleeve by its commitment to the “general good.” Consider this gem. In population policy, a false choice is between “quality” — providing the best to a few (think high per capita income or high-quality graduate education) versus “quantity” — providing a good enough life (think medium-income levels or basic education with some tertiary