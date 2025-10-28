Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / After the Spike: A bold argument for rethinking the demographic doom theory

After the Spike: A bold argument for rethinking the demographic doom theory

Why a larger population is better than a smaller population with a higher quality of life

After the Spike
After the Spike

Sanjeev Ahluwalia
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

After the Spike
By Dean Spears & Michael Geruso
Published by Penguin Random House
307 pages  ₹620
  There are five reasons this book on population theory, practice and philosophy should be widely read. First, it is suffused with an uncommon sentiment these days —“goodness” — worn on its sleeve by its commitment to the “general good.” Consider this gem. In population policy, a false choice is between “quality” — providing the best to a few (think high per capita income or high-quality graduate education) versus “quantity” — providing a good enough life (think medium-income levels or basic education with some tertiary
