An unsentimental view of India's capabilities and security challenges

Essays on Military Affairs Author: Maroof Raza Publisher: Har-Anand Publications Price: Rs 899

Maroof Raza is one of India's foremost commentators on strategic and military issues. Both on television and in print, he presents his views clearly and concisely, enabling general audiences to understand and discuss matters that define India's complex security landscape.

As India is grappling with diverse challenges in its strategic space — in its neighbourhood, Eurasia and the Indian Ocean — Mr Raza has done a great public service by putting together some of his most important articles in a compact publication. This book discusses the country’s geo-strategic arena,