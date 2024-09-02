Anupam Gupta's The Rise of Asian Paints reveals success of an entrepreneur

The Rise of Asian Paints: Champaklal Choksey, a Doyen of the Indian Paints Industry

Author: Anupam Gupta

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 288

Price: Rs 699

My first exposure to Indian paint companies was in 1978, when I was a young summer intern at Rediffusion Advertising in Calcutta. I had the opportunity to see the much-acclaimed “Whenever You See Colour, Think of Us” ad campaign being prepared for presentation to the client, Jenson & Nicholson. The paint industry image leader then was Dulux (from ICI), though Asian Paints was seen as a market- or bazaar-savvy company that was the market leader in sales terms.