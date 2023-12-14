Assam's multicultural identity

Who is an Assamese or what makes one Assamese are fraught questions for the people of a state that is always grappling with identity politics. Journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty tries to address them in her new book, The Assamese: A Portrait of a Community, published by Aleph.

In 14 chapters, the author covers various aspects of the community starting with appearance and physical diversity. She concludes in the first chapter: “This phenomenon of assimilation makes Assam not just a miniature India with people of diverse racial stocks populating it but it also makes the wider Assamese community somewhat unique. Nowhere in the present atlas of India does one locate a set of people who come under one umbrella, culturally at least,