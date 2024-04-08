Congress talks the walk

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India’s Soul

Editors: Pushparaj Deshpande and Ruchira Chaturvedi

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 348

Price: Rs 499

The Indian National Congress is still reeling from the shock of having its bank accounts brought under the Income Tax Department’s scrutiny just before the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 but it is clear that the party will have to think creatively and quickly to seize and own the narrative.



Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India’s Soul, a comprehensive volume of essays edited by Pushparaj Deshpande and Ruchira Chaturvedi, might be a useful weapon to deploy, especially to woo urban voters who have the disposable income