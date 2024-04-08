Sensex (    %)
                             
Congress talks the walk

Will the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) be able to defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India’s Soul
Editors: Pushparaj Deshpande and Ruchira Chaturvedi
Publisher: HarperCollins India
Pages: 348
Price:  Rs 499


The Indian National Congress is still reeling from the shock of having its bank accounts brought under the Income Tax Department’s scrutiny just before the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 but it is clear that the party will have to think creatively and quickly to seize and own the narrative.
 
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India’s Soul, a comprehensive volume of essays edited by Pushparaj Deshpande and Ruchira Chaturvedi, might be a useful weapon to deploy, especially to woo urban voters who have the disposable income

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

