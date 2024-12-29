Debt sustainability: A roadmap for India's states and local governance

Debt Sustainability of Subnational Governments in India

Author: Hari Krishna Dwivedi

Publisher: OUP

Pages: 256

Price: Rs 1,162

Worrying about the debt sustainability of subnational governments (SNGs or state governments in India) is an acquired taste even amongst financial analysts. In the hands of an experienced professional, like the author — a distinguished civil servant, till recently chief secretary to the government of West Bengal — this rarefied subject is unravelled for practitioners and the uninitiated via a user-friendly arrangement of the extensively researched and referenced content.