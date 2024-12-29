Debt sustainability: A roadmap for India's states and local governance

Debt Sustainability of Subnational Governments in India
Author: Hari Krishna Dwivedi
Publisher: OUP
Pages: 256
Price: Rs 1,162Worrying about the debt sustainability of subnational governments (SNGs or state governments in India) is an acquired taste even amongst financial analysts. In the hands of an experienced professional, like the author — a distinguished civil servant, till recently chief secretary to the government of West Bengal — this rarefied subject is unravelled for practitioners and the uninitiated via a user-friendly arrangement of the extensively researched and referenced content.
A 101 review of the structure and nature of public debt and its role in economic