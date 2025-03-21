'Living with Birds': Asad Rahmani's memoir captures birding legacy

LIVING WITH BIRDS, THE MEMOIR OF ONE OF INDIA'S GREATEST ORNITHOLOGISTS
Author: Asad Rahmani
Publisher: Juggernaut
Pages: 368 Price: ₹599Asad Rahmani is one of India’s eminent naturalists — an indefatigable bird explorer, and a walking encyclopedia on avian life. Living with Birds, his autobiography, reveals a lot, not only about Indian birds and their conservation during the last half-century but also about a bygone era of field ornithology.
Rahmani was passionate about birds from an early age, and later his passion transformed into his profession. His ornithological journey — as a teenager watching the Brahminy Ducks in the fields near