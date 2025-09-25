Mango Millionaires: The common man's guide to financial independence

Mango millionaire: Smart money management for a sweeter life

By Radhika Gupta with Niranjan Avasthi

Published by Macmillan Business

264 pages ₹275

One of the burdens of being a high-profile chief executive officer of a mutual fund house — Radhika Gupta, one of the co-authors, heads Edelweiss Mutual Fund —is that people accost you with questions about investing everywhere — airports, marriage functions, and even in the market during saree shopping outings. What is dismaying is the nature of the questions they ask. They reflect a short-termism that is one of the root causes for investors floundering in the equity markets.

“Should I