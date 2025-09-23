Missing from the House: Tracing the political legacy of Muslim women MPs

Missing from the House: Muslim Women in the Lok Sabha by Rasheed Kidwai and Ambar Kumar Ghosh Published by Juggernaut 270 pages ₹599

In 1957, state legislator Maimoona Sultan from Bhopal made history by becoming one of the first two Muslim women elected to the Lok Sabha. The other was Mofida Ahmed from Assam. This was groundbreaking at a time when women had a minor representation in Indian politics, much less Muslim women. Sultan served two consecutive terms, and her ability to connect with voters across religious and social lines and her eloquence and progressive approach made her stand out in the crowd.

To date,