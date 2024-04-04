Reconciling 'development' dilemmas

Accelerating India's Development: A State-led Roadmap for Effective Governance
Author: Karthik Muralidharan
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 832
Price: Rs 1,299
Don’t be daunted by the size of this book; it’s an easy read because the author views his subject through the eyes of the non-specialist rather than the rarefied world of economists. In fact, Karthik Muralidharan has made good use of his consultations and field experiments for various arms of the Centre and state governments. As a result, it has a dirt-under-the-fingernails quality that our Economic Surveys lack.
Accelerating India’s Development is about enhancing development and growth by improving public service delivery. It reconciles the dilemmas