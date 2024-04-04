Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reconciling 'development' dilemmas

Accelerating India's Development is about enhancing development and growth by improving public service delivery

Accelerating India's Development: A State-led Roadmap for Effective Governance
Premium

Accelerating India's Development: A State-led Roadmap for Effective Governance

V Kumaraswamy
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
Accelerating India's Development: A State-led Roadmap for Effective Governance 
Author: Karthik Muralidharan
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 832
Price: Rs 1,299

Don’t be daunted by the size of this book; it’s an easy read because the author views his subject through the eyes of the non-specialist rather than the rarefied world of economists. In fact, Karthik Muralidharan has made good use of his consultations and field experiments for various arms of the Centre and state governments. As a result, it has a dirt-under-the-fingernails quality that our Economic Surveys lack.
 
Accelerating India’s Development is about enhancing development and growth by improving public service delivery. It reconciles the dilemmas

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE4 review: Feature-packed mid-ranger with solid battery life

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

The enduring myth of the 'West'

Embedding AI in strategy

The long road to liberalisation

Speed date with the liberal world order

Faith between the covers

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon