Reconciling 'development' dilemmas

Accelerating India's Development: A State-led Roadmap for Effective Governance

Author: Karthik Muralidharan

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 832

Price: Rs 1,299

Don’t be daunted by the size of this book; it’s an easy read because the author views his subject through the eyes of the non-specialist rather than the rarefied world of economists. In fact, Karthik Muralidharan has made good use of his consultations and field experiments for various arms of the Centre and state governments. As a result, it has a dirt-under-the-fingernails quality that our Economic Surveys lack.