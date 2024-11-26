Sakshi Malik's 'Witness' tells untold stories behind wrestlers' journey

Witness

Author: Sakshi Malik with Jonathan Selvaraj

Publisher: Juggernaut

Pages: 300

Price: Rs 799

Sakshi Malik’s book begins with a tickle, but it’s not funny. The wrestler is trying to resist the police from pushing her into a bus. The men and women in khaki are there to detain the wrestlers and their supporters who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India and its president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and they are having a tough time getting Malik to comply. She is, after all, an Olympian, in fact, India’s only female Olympic medalist in wrestling. It’s