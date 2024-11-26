Business Standard
Home / Book / Sakshi Malik's 'Witness' tells untold stories behind wrestlers' journey

Sakshi Malik's 'Witness' tells untold stories behind wrestlers' journey

In her memoir, Sakshi Malik doesn't hold back, revealing the untold parts of her story that the world missed while the cameras focused only on certain snippets

book
Premium

Veenu Sandhu
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Witness
Author:  Sakshi Malik with Jonathan Selvaraj
Publisher: Juggernaut
Pages: 300
Price: Rs 799
  Sakshi Malik’s book begins with a tickle, but it’s not funny. The wrestler is trying to resist the police from pushing her into a bus. The men and women in khaki are there to detain the wrestlers and their supporters who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India and its president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and they are having a tough time getting Malik to comply. She is, after all, an Olympian, in fact, India’s only female Olympic medalist in wrestling. It’s
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Wrestling

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon