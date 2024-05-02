The art of constructive negotiation

Negotiate or Stagnate: Have it Your Way Without Showing the Highway

Author: Prakash Chugani

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 176

Price: Rs 250

Are you jealous of people who are excellent at bargaining and always manage to get the best deals? Do you struggle with asking for a raise even when you know that you deserve one? Would you like to learn how to articulate what you want without feeling guilty or ashamed?