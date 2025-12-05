Friday, December 05, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The Eleventh Hour review: Salman Rushdie's meditations on mortality

The Eleventh Hour review: Salman Rushdie's meditations on mortality

Salman Rushdie's latest work blends fiction, memory, myth, and mortality, offering a deeply personal meditation shaped by near-death, nostalgia, and literary playfulness

The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories
premium

The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories

Shreekant Sambrani Baroda
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories
Edited by Salman Rushdie
Published by Penguin
254 pages, ₹899
 
Salman Rushdie’s latest opus is a many-splendored offering. It is a radiant display of the treasure trove of artefacts in the attic of his memory, some priceless gems, some not quite shiny, but none pallid, all placed in dazzling arrays of words. It is a now-you-see-them-now-you-don’t game where Rushdie has readers guessing the real-life person (or a mix of them) on which a fictionalised character is based. It is a serenade for the one true love of Rushdie’s, the siren city of Bombay before she was
Topics : Literature BOOK REVIEW Book reading BS Reads
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon