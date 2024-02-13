Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The loneliness of the female athlete

Sohini Chattopadhyay's book brings India's top women athletes to the forefront, providing them with a shared space in history, so that future female athletes won't have to struggle for recognition

The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India Through the Lens of Sport
Premium

The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India Through the Lens of Sport

Nandini Bhatia
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India Through the Lens of Sport
Author: Sohini Chattopadhyay  
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 364
Price: Rs 599

In the world of sports, thousands of women live under the glare of constant publicity, sometimes even after their playing days are over. Thousands of others remain unknown. Of those once known but “left unremembered”, Sohini Chattopadhyay in The Day I Became a Runner handpicks the story of seven Indian women athletes who competed on the international stage and pays posthumous tribute to another. Fuelled by curiosity and the innate rage of her gender, she questions: “What does

Also Read

Govt slaps penalty on four firms that failed to hire female directors

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

3 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh denied visa to China; MEA responds

TMS Ep540: Polls strategies, Asian Games achievers, neutral athletes & more

Muslim secular ideas of India

The mind is mightier than the algorithm

Grieving through popular culture

A 'pop-up yatri' introspects

Diplomacy on the edge

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading Female athletes Sport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon