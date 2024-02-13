The loneliness of the female athlete

The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India Through the Lens of Sport
Author: Sohini Chattopadhyay
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 364
Price: Rs 599
In the world of sports, thousands of women live under the glare of constant publicity, sometimes even after their playing days are over. Thousands of others remain unknown. Of those once known but “left unremembered”, Sohini Chattopadhyay in The Day I Became a Runner handpicks the story of seven Indian women athletes who competed on the international stage and pays posthumous tribute to another. Fuelled by curiosity and the innate rage of her gender, she questions: “What does