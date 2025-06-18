Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's rare earth exports hit five-year low as magnet sales curbs

China's rare earth exports hit five-year low as magnet sales curbs

Export controls launched on April 4 covered not just seven individual rare earths, but also magnets that contain even tiny amounts of them

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Governments and companies in the US are watching how flows change in June. Following a meeting between American and Chinese negotiators in London earlier this month. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News
  China’s exports of rare earth products — including powerful magnets now at the heart of tensions with the US — slumped to a fresh five-year low in May as Beijing’s export curbs choked flows. 
The data for last month shows the extent to which export controls in place since early April had curbed shipments, before a US-China meeting to resolve the restrictions. A shortage of vital magnets has threatened industries including car making from the US to Europe and India.  
May’s export volume of rare earth products fell by 61 per cent from a year earlier to 2,117 tons, the lowest level since February 2020, according to calculations by Bloomberg News based on Chinese customs data. The products category — distinct from minerals and metals — is typically dominated by magnets. Exports had already fallen sharply in April. 
 
China produces about 90 per cent of the world’s so-called permanent rare earth magnets, and has used its grip on supplies to fight a burgeoning trade war with the US. Export controls launched on April 4 covered not just seven individual rare earths, but also magnets that contain even tiny amounts of them. 
Governments and companies in the US are watching how flows change in June. Following a meeting between American and Chinese negotiators in London earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said “FULL MAGNETS, AND ANY NECESSARY RARE EARTHS, WILL BE SUPPLIED, UP FRONT, BY CHINA.”  
Specific data on exports of magnets is due to be published by Chinese customs on Friday. In the first quarter of 2025, ahead of export curbs, magnets accounted for nearly 90 per cent of the rare earth products group.

More From This Section

Jerome Powell

US Fed keeps rates steady for 4th straight meeting, remains open for cuts

us steel, nippon steel, united states flag, steel

Nippon steel acquires US steel for $14.9 bn with Trump-backed deal

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei warns US of 'irreparable damage' if it joins Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump

Trump to host Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for White House lunch

Alcohol on flight

US set to drop daily alcohol limit from dietary guidelines: Report

Topics : China minerals mineral sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesManchester City vs Wydad AC LIVE ScoreRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon