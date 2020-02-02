A prudent Budget that is unlikely to revive faltering economic growth

Budget speeches are misleading. They highlight at great length populist expenditure schemes, even if the allocations involved are quite meagre, and then quickly go over awkward issues such as overshooting fiscal deficit targets or tax measures that Corporate India or the ‘middle class’ may complain about.

Nirmala Sitharaman also spoke at great length about various expenditure schemes, so much so that she was unfortunately quite exhausted and had to cut short her speech. She started by elaborating on the government’s initiatives for agriculture and allied activities ...