Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley fails fiscal consolidation test, says Chidambaram

P today said Minister Jaitley had failed the fiscal consolidation test in 2018-19 and this would have serious consequences.

The former minister said the fiscal deficit limit of 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 had been breached and was estimated at 3.5 per cent.

"The minister fails the fiscal consolidation test and this failure will have serious consequences," said soon after the completed his speech.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)