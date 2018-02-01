You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

MARKETS LIVE: Indices pare losses even as Budget 2018 proposes LTCG

Budget 2018: Govt mulls Aadhaar like unique identity for every enterprise
Business Standard

Budget 2018: Phones set to get expensive as govt hikes customs duty to 20%

In December, the government had increased customs duty on various items including mobile phones to 15 per cent from 10 per cent

IANS  |  New Delhi 

arun jaitley, budget 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters.

In a bid to further help domestic smartphone manufacturers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a hike in customs duty on mobile phones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent.

"Customs duty on import of mobile phone parts will be increased to 20 per cent from the existing 15 per cent. This will boost jobs in the smartphone sector in India," Jaitley said during his Union Budget speech.

In December, the government had increased customs duty on various items including mobile phones to 15 per cent from 10 per cent.
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements