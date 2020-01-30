Budget 2020 on non-working day, no prospect of fresh exits for MF investors

Mutual funds (MF) investors will not be able to make fresh investments or redeem their investments on the Budget day this Saturday, when equity markets are expected to see sharp swings with Finance Minister presenting the highly-expected 2020-2021 Union Budget.

According to market participants, this could put MF investors in a difficult spot if there is a sharp negative reaction from markets. In a notification on Thursday, the BSE informed that as all MFs were observing non-transaction day on Saturday for all schemes, the exchange was also observing non-business day for its BSE ...