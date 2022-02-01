Budget 2022: Centre to borrow Rs 11.6 trn in FY23 to meet expenditure needs

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi slams 'Modi govt's zero-sum Budget
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
What is Expenditure Budget?
Budget 2022-23: FY23 capital expenditure target may top Rs 6.5 trillion
What should you expect from the Budget session?
-
The government will borrow about Rs 11.6 lakh crore from the market in 2022-23 to meet its expenditure requirement.
This is nearly Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the current year's Budget estimate of Rs 9.7 lakh crore.
Total market borrowings of the government for 2022-23 are estimated to stand at Rs 11,58,719 crore, according to the Budget document.
The Revised Estimates for the same for 2021-22 are Rs 8,75,771 crore, as against the Budget Estimates of Rs 9,67,708 crore.
Gross borrowing includes repayment of past loans. The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU