Budget 2023: Key points announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman so far

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget 2023, the last Budget of Modi 2.0 before General Elections 2024. This is the first budget of the "Amrit Kaal", she said during her speech. She said that budget 2023 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blueprint for India at 100.
The growth of the country at 7 per cent in FY23 will be the highest among all the major economies in the world.
Here are the key points FM Sitharaman has announced so far:
- Under PM Kisan Yojana, the Centre has made cash transfers of Rs 2.2 trillion so far. "The country is far more formalised now", FM said.
- There have been 96 million of new LPG connections, 2.2 billion Covid-19 vaccinations for 1.02 billion people and 478 million of new Jan Dhan accounts.
- In line with its commitment to ensuring food security, the Centre has implemented PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana from January 1, 2023, a scheme to supply free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for one year.
- Sitharaman said that a large potential must be tapped in tourism and the promotion of the tourism sector should be taken up in "mission mode".
- FM Sitharaman also listed seven priorities of the Budget. These are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector.
- Moreover, there are three focal points that the Centre is focussing on as India moves towards India@100. There are: facilitating ample opportunities for citizens, providing a strong impetus to growth and job creation, and strengthening macroeconomic stability.
- The Centre will set up an agriculture accelerator fund to encourage agri startups in rural areas. Also, digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as open source, open standard and the interoperable public good.
- Also, the Centre will launch a Rs 2,200 crore Aatmanirbhar Clean Plan programme.
Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 trillion for railways fixed for 2023-24
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 11:32 IST
