Budget to bring in positive change for investors and public: Anurag Thakur

The Union budget will bring in a positive change for investors, businesses and the general public, said Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Anurag Thakur on Monday.
"We've focused on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and infrastructure. We are also going to spend big on the healthcare sector. We've allocated around Rs 1.10 lakh crores for roadways and railways each. This Budget will bring in a positive change for investors, businesses and the general public," Thakur told ANI.
In a comparison with the previous United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre, he said that during UPA rule, crops worth Rs 3.75 lakh crore were procured whereas the NDA government procured crops worth Rs 8 lakh crore.
He said the development cess that is introduced in the budget will be used to strengthen basic infrastructure in agriculture.
