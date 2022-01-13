Budget wish list: Citizens seek jobs, support for small biz and lower tax

Expectations of the people, for this year's Budget, reflect the economic realities of citizens, battered by the three waves of the pandemic. Like every year, the Narendra Modi government had sought suggestions from the public — on the MyGov website — ahead of the Union Budget.

The government had invited public comments for the upcoming Budget on December 26, with the last date of submission being January 7. During the 12 days, there were over 3,100 suggestions. Most of them are about the need to create thousands of jobs, reducing the tax burden on the salaried ...