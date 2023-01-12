Budget 2023-24: Scheme to settle export obligation defaults on cards

JUST IN
One-time opportunity to help 1,100 exporters

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | indian government

Shrimi Choudhary & Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

imports, exports, trade, foreign trade
Photo: Bloomberg

The Union Budget 2023-24 may propose a dispute resolution scheme for exporters, which will offer a one-time opportunity to settle past issues of disagreement involving export obligation defaults.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 23:15 IST

