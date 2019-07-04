Economic Survey has estimated 2019-20 GDP growth at 7%, say TV reports

The for 2018-19, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, is said to have estimated the gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2019-20 at 7 per cent, mainly on a stable macroeconomic situation in the country. Television reports say that the Survey has attributed an economic slowdown in the January-March quarter partly to election-related uncertainty.

The annual survey, projecting the state of economy and outlining the challenges facing it, is also said to have stated that the general fiscal deficit in FY19 was expected to be 5.8 per cent of GDP, compared with 6.4 per cent the previous year.

Investment rate should pick up in FY20 on higher credit growth and improved demand, the Survey is believed to have said. A decline in the banking sector’s non-performing assets (NPAs) should help push the capital expenditure cycle, making case for an accommodative monetary policy to help cut real lending rates, according to TV reports citing the authored by Krishnamurthy Subramanian



