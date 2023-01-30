JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: Centre to target higher capex but lower fiscal deficit
Business Standard

FM should cut cess, taxes on fuels and surcharge on income tax: Chidambaram

Finance minister must find out answers as to why India Inc. is not investing, says Congress leader

P Chidambaram | Budget 2023 | Union Budget

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman should put more money in hands of the people by cutting cess and taxes on fuels as well as surcharge on personal income tax, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has said days ahead of the Budget. Chidambaram, who has presented nine budgets, the second highest after Morarji Desai, spoke to Indivjal Dhasmana about allocation to education, health, PM Kisan, MNREGA like urban schemes and the glide path for fiscal deficit.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 12:29 IST

