FM should cut cess, taxes on fuels and surcharge on income tax: Chidambaram

Finance minister should put more money in hands of the people by cutting cess and taxes on fuels as well as surcharge on personal income tax, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has said days ahead of the Budget. Chidambaram, who has presented nine budgets, the second highest after Morarji Desai, spoke to Indivjal Dhasmana about allocation to education, health, PM Kisan, MNREGA like urban schemes and the glide path for fiscal deficit.