Govt to launch Jal Jeevan Mission for tap water connections in urban areas

-
ALSO READ
Women and Child Development Ministry's budget hiked by 16 per cent
BJP pushes budget relief for middle class, business in wake of virus
India poised to truly be the land of promise, hope in post-Covid world: FM
Banking on Budget: A clear case for restructuring expenditure in favour of capex
Budget 2021 wishlist: What these nine sectors want from FM Sitharaman
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the Jal Jeevan Mission (urban) will be launched with an aim to provide tap water connections to 2.86 crore households.
The ambitious mission will be implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crore.
"The Jal Jeevan Mission (urban) will be launched. It aims at universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities. It will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of 2,87,000 crores," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
Launched in 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission (rural) aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024.
Three crore tap water connections have been provided under this so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU