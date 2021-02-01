Govt to launch Jal Jeevan Mission for tap water connections in urban areas

Finance Minister on Monday announced that the (urban) will be launched with an aim to provide tap water connections to 2.86 crore households.

The ambitious mission will be implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crore.

"The (urban) will be launched. It aims at universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities. It will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of 2,87,000 crores," Sitharaman said in her

Launched in 2019, (rural) aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024.

Three crore tap water connections have been provided under this so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)