Govt to launch national monetisation pipeline for brownfield infra assets

-
ALSO READ
FM seeks investment from UAE for Rs 111 trn National Infra Pipeline
FM launches NIP online dashboard for info on infra projects across India
FM reviews progress of projects under national infrastructure pipeline
'Vibrant' Budget will push infra spend and ensure economic revival: FM
NIIF equity investments average less than Rs 1,000 cr in past 5 years
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will launch national monetisation for potential brownfield infrastructure assets.
Sitharaman announced this while presenting 2021-22 Budget in Parliament.
"National monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched," Sitharaman said.
Last month Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari has said that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to raise Rs 1 lakh crore through monetisation of highways under the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) mode in the next five years.
"NHAI intends to raise Rs 1 lakh crore through the TOT plan of asset monetisation in the next five years. We are getting excellent response and have got a lot of new models and pension funds besides investors from abroad," Gadkari had said.
NHAI is authorised to monetise public-funded national highway projects, which are operational and are collecting toll for at least one year after commercial operation, through the TOT model on a case-to-case basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU