FM announces Rs 18,000 crore scheme for public transport in urban areas

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Locals in Kanpur perform 'hawan' ceremony ahead of Union Budget 2021
FM Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of Union budget presentation
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with tablet
-
The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.
In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.
She also said a record Rs 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU