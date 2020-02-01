JUST IN
Budget 2020: Fundamentals of economy strong, inflation contained, says FM

Budget 2020: India lifted 271 mn people out of poverty, says Sitharaman
India now fifth largest economy: Sitharaman in Budget 2020 speech

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said growth of 7.4 per cent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 per cent

Nirmala Sitharaman
Photo: Dalip Kumar

India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said growth of 7.4 per cent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 per cent.

Sitharaman also listed out various welfare schemes like affordable housing, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Ayushman Bharat.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 11:28 IST

