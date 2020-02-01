India now fifth largest economy: Sitharaman in Budget 2020 speech

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2020 in Parliament today
Coronavirus fears roil global markets, Indian shares slip before Budget
Budget 2020: Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry, meets President Kovind
Budget 2020 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Finance Ministry
Budget 2020: Six major concerns that FM Sitharaman should address on Feb 1
-
India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said growth of 7.4 per cent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 per cent.
ALSO READ: Budget LIVE
Sitharaman also listed out various welfare schemes like affordable housing, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Ayushman Bharat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU