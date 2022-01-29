Naidu to chair virtual meeting with parties on RS agenda for budget session

-
ALSO READ
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Naidu suspends TMC MPs for the day, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over 'whistling' in Rajya Sabhha
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
6 TMC Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for today over 'disorderly' conduct
-
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with leaders of various parties and groups in the House on Monday evening for setting the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament.
It is customary for the Rajya Sabha chairman to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties and groups ahead of every session of Parliament to seek their cooperation in the smooth running of the house and for discussing the agenda for the session.
The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31, sources close to Naidu said.
Naidu will return to Delhi on Sunday evening after a week-long home quarantine in Hyderabad after testing positive for Covid last week.
The budget session of Parliament begins on Monday with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of both houses.
The union budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 AM and will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU