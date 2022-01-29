Naidu to chair virtual meeting with parties on RS agenda for budget session

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with leaders of various parties and groups in the House on Monday evening for setting the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament.

It is customary for the chairman to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties and groups ahead of every session of Parliament to seek their cooperation in the smooth running of the house and for discussing the agenda for the session.

The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31, sources close to Naidu said.

Naidu will return to Delhi on Sunday evening after a week-long home quarantine in Hyderabad after testing positive for Covid last week.

The budget session of Parliament begins on Monday with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of both houses.

The for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 AM and will be tabled in the in the evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)