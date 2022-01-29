Make investments more attractive in pharma sector: Pre-Budget survey

-
ALSO READ
Export-focussed sectors express disappointment over RoDTEP rates
Govt notifies processes for granting RoDTEP duty credits
High prices of automobiles likely to persist during next year: Report
RoDTEP scheme is different from MEIS
Finance ministry notifies procedure for goods exported under RoDTEP
-
A pre-budget expectations survey showed increasing demand for making investments more attractive in the pharmaceutical industry.
As per the Grant Thornton Bharat survey, a majority of those surveyed opined that the government should enhance outlay in the PLI scheme, with a focus on bio-pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
"The industry expects that innovation and research & development (R&D) will be the key investment drivers," the survey report said.
"Restoration of a higher percentage of deduction under Section 35(2AB) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 will encourage R&D and innovation."
Notably, 85 per cent of the respondents expect restoration of a higher percentage of deduction under Section 35(2AB) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for R&D expenditure. Besides, 81 per cent expect pharmaceutical products to be included in the 'RoDTEP' scheme.
"Inclusion of certain pharmaceutical products under the 'Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products' (RoDTEP) scheme, amendment of regulations around deductibility of free samples given to doctors and a lower Good and Services Tax (GST) rate on clinical trials and research activities will be a welcome move."
According to Bhanu Prakash Kalmath S.J., Partner and Sector Leader - Pharma & Healthcare, Grant Thornton Bharat: "India's pharmaceutical industry has played a key role in the global fight against the pandemic."
"Enhanced outlay under the PLI schemes and encouraging exports and research & development will further advance the 'Make in India' vision and consolidate our position as a leading pharmaceutical supplier."
--IANS
rv/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU