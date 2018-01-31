No tax relief, spending spree due in budget 2018 before elections: Poll

India is expected to unveil only modest stimulus at this week's budget, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, despite it being the last before the next election, with government spending likely limited by longer-term efforts to trim the fiscal deficit. Fiscal consolidation was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in its maiden budget in fiscal 2014/15, aiming to break a long line of Indian governments that preferred to borrow and spend. But in following budgets, the timeframe for reaching a reduction to a 3.0 percent fiscal ...