PM Modi interacts with 40 economists, industry experts ahead of Budget

Ahead of the next month's Union Budget, Prime Minister Saturday interacted with and industry experts on current economic situation and took note of their suggestions.

In the interactive session organised by on ' - The Road Ahead', over 40 and other experts participated.

"During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health," said a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy.

The meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister and Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation

Vice Chairman and senior government officials were also present.

Finance Minister will be presenting the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

It will be first full Budget of the 2.0 government.