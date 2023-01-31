JUST IN
Achievements in renewables strengthened resolve for Net Zero by 2070: Prez
Govt has taken unprecedented decisions for tribals' pride: Prez Murmu
What does Economic Survey 2022-23 tell us about growth in the coming year?
Economic Survey 2022-23: What does it say about inflation and employment
FDI inflows expected to rebound in India on account of high growth: Survey
Social sector sees significant increase in govt spending: Economic Survey
Eco Survey projects FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8%, sees investments picking up
Credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24 if inflation moderates: Survey
Over 500 mn provided free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana: President
Eco Survey is assuring; believes we have completely regained lost ground
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Achievements in renewables strengthened resolve for Net Zero by 2070: Prez
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Political parties seek early end to first half of Budget session: Joshi

Leaders of different political parties on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the Budget session on February 10 instead of February 13, Pralhad Joshi said

Topics
Pralhad Joshi | indian politics | Budget 2023

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prahlad Joshi
Political parties seek early end to first half of Budget session: Joshi

Leaders of different political parties on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the Budget session on February 10 instead of February 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha.

The Speaker has said he will consider the demand, the minister said.

The Budget session of Parliament started on Tuesday and is scheduled to go on a break on February 13. However, with February 11-12 being a weekend, a demand was made to conclude the first half of the session on February 10.

The session as per schedule will resume on March 13 and conclude on April 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pralhad Joshi

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU