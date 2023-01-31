Political parties seek early end to first half of Budget session: Joshi

Leaders of different political parties on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the Budget session on February 10 instead of February 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha.

The Speaker has said he will consider the demand, the minister said.

The Budget session of Parliament started on Tuesday and is scheduled to go on a break on February 13. However, with February 11-12 being a weekend, a demand was made to conclude the first half of the session on February 10.

The session as per schedule will resume on March 13 and conclude on April 6.

