Business Standard

Govt has taken unprecedented decisions for tribals' pride: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted various schemes rolled out for the welfare of scheduled tribes and said the government has taken "unprecedented" decisions

Topics
Budget 2023 | President of India | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Droupadi Murmu
Govt has taken unprecedented decisions for tribals' pride: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted various schemes rolled out for the welfare of scheduled tribes and said the government has taken "unprecedented" decisions for the pride of tribal communities as well as "awakened" their aspirations.

While more than 36,000 tribal-dominated villages are being developed today under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana, over 400 Eklavya Model Schools have been opened in tribal areas to provide formal education to children belonging to scheduled tribes, she said in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

More than 3,000 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have become new means of livelihood across the country, the president said.

"My government has taken unprecedented decisions for the pride of the tribal communities. For the first time, the country started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," Murmu said.

Recently, the government paid tribute to tribal revolutionaries at the national level in Mangarh Dham "for the first time," she said.

Museums to showcase the life and contributions of all tribal freedom fighters, including Bhagwan Birsa Munda, are being built, the president noted.

"My government has awakened the aspirations of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes. My government has fulfilled the wishes of each such section of society which has been deprived for centuries. My government has awakened their aspirations," she said.

No work, no effort is small, and each has its role in development. With this spirit, emphasis is being laid on the development of deprived sections and underdeveloped regions, the president added.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:30 IST

