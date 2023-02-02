JUST IN
We are in the midst of capex 'mahotsav'
RC Bhargava to Sanjiv Puri: BS jury welcomes focus on digital infra, growth
Want to make exemption-free tax regime attractive for people: FM Sitharaman
Union Budget 2023-24: Firm on prudence, high on feel-good factor
Budget 2023: E&Y analyses movement of stocks, gives key reasons behind it
Banking sector should cheer Budget
Budget impact: From Adani Ports to Wipro, street shows mixed emotions
From automotive to telecom, here's how the Budget affects key sectors
Budget aligned towards a self-reliant $5 trn economy by 2027: Flipkart CEO
Focus on bank governance: Pain points & what's on offer in Budget
You are here: Home » Budget Â» News
We are in the midst of capex 'mahotsav'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Push for new income-tax regime: Pain points & what's on offer in Budget

India's taxation rates had been higher than others like the US or Brazil, though lower than other peers

Topics
Budget 2023 | Income tax | indian government

Business Standard 

tax

Pain points

> India’s taxation rates had been higher than others like the US or Brazil, though lower than other peers. Those at the highest levels of income were subject to a tax rate of 42.7 per cent compared to 37 per cent in the US and 27.5 per cent in Brazil.

> Income levels remain lower than many peer economies. The average South African income is two-thirds higher than that of an Indian. Brazil is around 90 per cent higher. China has nearly 138 per cent higher average income.

What’s on offer

> The highest rate of taxation has been brought down through reducing the surcharge rate. The surcharge is down from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in the new tax regime. This would bring down the maximum tax rate to 39 per cent.

> There is also a higher threshold proposed for taxation in the new tax regime. This would increase the amount of money people have at the lower end of the tax slabs. The minimum threshold at which taxes will have to be paid has risen from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

graph

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 02:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU