Reactions of industrialists on FM Sitharaman's budget for fiscal 2022

-
ALSO READ
Customary 'Halwa Ceremony' kickstarts process of compiling Budget documents
Major economic legislations to be considered during Budget Session
Union Budget: 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka budget', says MP CM Chouhan
Prioritise spending, boost infra, sell PSUs: Raghuram Rajan on Budget
Settle litigation for revenues, avoid new taxes in Budget: SBI report
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament. Following are the reactions of industrialists to budget proposals:
Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal tweets: "Congratulations to @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for a very reformist #Budget2021 with many big ideas including strategic disinvestment of two public sector banks & one insurance company. Thrust on infrastructure will boost growth."
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweets:
"In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt's responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked."
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweets:
"Combination of Pujara & Pant innings - consistency and flamboyance! Steady focus on infra, commercial laws, ease of business with big shots of monetising PSU assets, new divestments, insurance FDI. India won in Australia. Now India shall rise above in new world order!"
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon says: Overall, a reassuring Budget with no negative surprises that has buoyed overall sentiment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU