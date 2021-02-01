Govt lowers loan limit for debt recovery for NBFCs with Rs 100cr asset size

Finance Minister on Monday brought down the value of loans that can be introduced for debt recovery under the SARFAESI Act to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 50 lakh for having a minimum asset size of Rs 100 crore.

Sitharaman, while presenting the budget for 2021-22, said it will bring in credit discipline and also protect the interest of small borrowers.

"To improve credit discipline while continuing to protect the interest of small borrowers, for with minimum asset size of Rs 100 crores, the minimum loan size eligible for debt recovery under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 is proposed to be reduced from the existing level of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," the finance minister said.

