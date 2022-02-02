Ready Reckoner: FM Sitharaman's fourth Budget places emphasis on growth

The fiscal deficit for FY22 is projected at 6.9 per cent, higher than the 6.8 per cent target, and will decline to 6.4 per cent in FY23. The health Budget has stagnated, but the government’s emphasis has been on education, where the expenditure crossed Rs 1 trillion for the first time.
Effective capital expenditure, which also combines grants in aid for the creation of capital assets, is expected to increase 27 per cent in FY23. Direct taxes will grow 13.6 per cent in FY23.
Indirect taxes shall rise 5.5 per cent, on the back of a 15.6 per cent increase in spending in FY23. Divestment receipts have been tempered down to Rs 65,000 crore in FY23, after three years where the Budget Estimates were over Rs 1 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU