'Too radical': Centre likely to implement direct tax code in parts

Budget 2020 has not accounted for telcos' AGR dues: DEA secretary

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The wait for the proposed Direct Tax Code (DTC) could get longer because the government is of the view that the recommendations on it are too “radical” and require more deliberation. In addition, it is in favour of implementing in parts the proposals made by the task force on the DTC. “The report is exhaustive and cannot be implemented at one go.

Instead of making the report public, the government would pick some recommendations and implement them,” said a source privy to the government plan. There were expectations that the finance ministry in the Budget would put ...

First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 01:23 IST

