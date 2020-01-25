Union Budget: Looking into the history, beyond jargon and numbers

In exactly a week from now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rise to present her second Budget, a much-anticipated event amid a deep slowdown. Business Standard picks out some trivia from the history of the Union Budgets
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU