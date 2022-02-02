Unlike past sessions, Lok Sabha Question Hour runs smoothly on Day 1

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
Budget session: Different timings for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha amid Covid
Winter session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule
Constitution Day to be celebrated in Parliament's Central Hall on Nov 26
Oppn floor leaders to meet at 10 am to discuss strategy for winter session
-
Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were smooth with no disruption during the Question Hour.
Lok Sabha sessions in the recent past were usually marred by disruptions caused by opposition party members over now withdrawn farm laws, Pegasus and other issues.
The budget session began on January 31 with address of President Ram Nath Kovind and subsequent tabling of Economic Survey. The budget for 2022-23 was presented on Tuesday and Wednesday was the first day of the budget session when the House met for Question Hour.
Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday began with obituary references to former parliamentarians -- D N Patodia and Brijraj Singh Kotah, and also noted Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. The House also paid obituary reference to anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former president of the European Parliament David Sassoli.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU