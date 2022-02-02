Smart Budget Feb 2022: Market responds with a 2.5% surge over two sessions

The market responded positively to the Budget with a surge of 2.5 per cent in values over two sessions in the broad-based Nifty 500. The Nifty 50 also rose by 2.5 per cent. Technically, the Nifty has gone through a correction since late October, when it hit a record high of 18604.

It hit a recent low of 16410 on Dec 20, 2021, for a retraction of 11.7 per cent from that peak. But the index has not dipped below its own 200 Day Moving Average, which is considered a sign of good health. A trend following analyst would now hope for a move till a breakout above 18600 to new highs to ...