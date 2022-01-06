Watch Budget with BS, a tri-weekly show starting today

JUST IN
Business Standard

New Delhi 

Budget with BS

From January 6 (Thursday), Business Standard will bring you the most insightful pre-Budget coverage in Budget with BS, a thrice a week 15-minute video show that you can watch on www.businessstandard.com and the official social media channels of Business Standard.

To be aired at 6 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the show will give a lowdown on what to expect from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fourth Union Budget on February 1.

First Published: Thu, January 06 2022. 10:11 IST

