Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman continues with push for spiritual tourism

Modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor, these projects will help transform these temple sites into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued her push on spiritual tourism in her Budget speech on Tuesday, announcing the development of the Vishnupad Temple corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple corridor.

Modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor, these projects will help transform these temple sites into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations, she said while presenting her seventh Budget in Parliament. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nalanda University last month, the government will also support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its former glory.

Additionally, the government will undertake a comprehensive development initiative for the city of Rajgir in Bihar, which holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.

The city houses the ancient 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex and the sacred Saptharishi, or the seven hot springs, which form a warm water Brahmakund.

Pointing out that cruise tourism has tremendous potential, the finance minister also proposed a simpler tax regime for foreign shipping companies operating domestic cruises in the country.

“To give a fillip to this employment-generating industry, I am proposing a simpler tax regime for foreign shipping companies operating domestic cruises in the country,” she said.

She further mentioned that the government will provide financial assistance to develop tourism in Odisha.

“Odisha’s scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes, and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourism destination. Our government will provide assistance for their development,” she said.