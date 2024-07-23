Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: HP to get aid to overcome losses due to last year's floods

Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides in the hill state last year and about 550 people died during the monsoon season

Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman

Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year.

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh, which suffered major losses due to floods last year, would be provided aid through multilateral development assistance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her budget speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides in the hill state last year and about 550 people died during the monsoon season. The Himachal Pradesh government has requested the Centre to release Rs 9,042 crore as financial assistance following a post-disaster assessment carried out by a central team.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year and our government would provide assistance to the state for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance," Sitharaman said.
The state received three spells of very heavy rains last year. It received 223.9 mm of rain from July 8 to July 12 against the normal of 42.2 mm, 111.2 mm from August 11 to August 14 against the normal of 41.7 mm, an excess of 167 per cent, and 54.4 mm from August 22 to August 24 against the normal of 21 mm, an excess of 159 per cent.
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh had demanded that the monsoon rains in the state be declared a national disaster. The state government, which said it allocated Rs 4,500 crore as part of a special aid for the flood victims from its own coffers, has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Centre of not announcing a special relief package for Himachal Pradesh and declaring the calamity a "national disaster".
 
Addressing rallies in Himachal Pradesh during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the state government of selectively distributing the central aid meant for the victims of last year's floods and promised to find out where did the money go once he returned to power.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had said the Centre had released Rs 1,762 crore for the flood victims, besides funds for the construction of 2,300 roads and 11,000 houses, and accused the Congress of indulging in "bandarbaat (giving money to select people)".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 600 pts; IRFC, NIACL, NHPC drop up to 7%

Viksit Bharat Budget 2024: ITC jumps 5% as govt keeps sin tax unchanged

Budget 2024 gives boost to religious tourism: Bihar, Odisha in focus

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Bihar and Andhra get lion's share; Oppn says 'just a show off of numbers'

From capital gains tax to job creation, understanding Union Budget 2024

Topics : Budget 2024 Financial aid Floods Natural Disasters Himachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon